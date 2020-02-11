Menu

School kids get stuck in Calgary Tower elevator during field trip, eat snacks and play games while waiting

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:46 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 6:50 pm
A group of schools and parent volunteers were stuck in the Calgary Tower elevator on Tuesday during a field trip. .
Global News

A group of school kids got more than they bargained for during a field trip to one of the Calgary’s biggest attractions — they spent an hour sitting on the floor of the Calgary Tower’s elevator after it got stuck.

The 11 children, visiting the tower from McKenzie Towne School, were in the elevator with three parent volunteers and a Calgary Tower staff member when it stalled about one metre off the ground, according to the Calgary Board of Education.

READ MORE: Calgary Tower shut down after elevator rescue: ‘I thought I was going to die’

The kids were able to sit comfortably on the floor, the CBE said, and ate snacks and played games while they waited.

Those in the elevator were in touch with both CBE and Calgary Tower staff the whole time.

Once everyone got out of the elevator, the students’ field trip carried on as planned and the class got back to the school on time.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are thankful to our staff and volunteers for their actions and responses when things did not go exactly as planned,” the CBE said. “Our teachers continued to keep the attention and focus on learning throughout the remaining time on the field trip.”

The incident comes months after a frightening incident that saw eight people rescued from that same elevator after it stalled and dropped several floors.

Calgary Tower restaurant workers told Global News following that incident that it wasn’t the first time the elevator had issues like that.

READ MORE: After rescue, Calgary Tower restaurant employee says it’s not the first time elevators have had problems

The tower and restaurant were closed to the public for four months after the incident, reopening in November.

Global News’ requests for comment from the Calgary Tower weren’t returned by the time of publishing. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

