The Struts plot ‘Make It Big’ tour, 2 Canadian dates

Less than three months after concluding the extensive Young & Dangerous tour, which promoted their 2018 album of the same name, The Struts have announced their return to North America.

This spring/summer, the four-piece British rock group is bringing the Make It Big tour to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, as revealed on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off on May 24 in Dallas, Texas — only two days after The Struts make their Boston Calling festival debut. The trek will run for five weeks before concluding in Fort Wayne, Ind., on June 27.

Frontman Luke Spiller and co. will stop in Ontario for two shows: one in Ottawa (June 22) and another in London (June 23).

Announcing the MAKE IT BIG TOUR 2020 with new shows added in the US, Canada and Italy this summer! We’ll be bringing along some very special guests for various dates including @TheGloriousSons, @TheBlueStones, @RegrettesBand, and @JJWildeChild. pic.twitter.com/7Plr3kltZu — The Struts (@TheStruts) February 11, 2020

Scattered throughout the tour will be a variety of special guest acts, including J.J. Wilde, The Blue Stones, The Regrettes and Kingston, Ont.’s very own, The Glorious Sons.

The Struts have earned themselves a number of chart-topping hits, including Could Have Been Me (2013), Kiss This (2014) and Body Talks (2018). The latter also saw the up-and-comers partner with Kesha for a fiery performance on The Tonight Show.

Spiller, 31, co-founder and primary songwriter of the band alongside guitarist Adam Slack, has been described by many as a cross between Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger — who he says are two of his biggest influences. His Ray Brown-designed outfits and refreshing over-the-top onstage persona continue to draw fans back to The Struts.

Since the beginning of their career, The Struts have been asked to tour with not only The Rolling Stones, but also The Who and Guns N’ Roses. They were also hand-selected by Dave Grohl to be the main opening act for the Foo Fighters on the band’s 2018 North American summer tour.

Their massive opening spot earned them more recognition in Canada and the U.S. than their first album, Everybody Wants (2014), did back home in England.

It’s unclear if The Struts are working on a followup album to Young & Dangerous, however, on Dec. 29, during an intimate show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, the band debuted a new, acoustic song called Low-key in Love.

Additional updates and tour dates can be found through The Struts’ official website.

An exclusive ticket presale kicks off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at the same time.

2020 North American Make It Big tour dates

** Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

May 24 — Dallas, Texas @ HiFi

May 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

May 31 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

June 2 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

June 5 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

June 9 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

June 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Revolution

June 12 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

June 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

June 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

June 18 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

June 19 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 22 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre Theatre

June 23 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

June 25 — Rochester, N.Y. @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester

June 27 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

