Entertainment

The Struts plot ‘Make It Big’ tour, 2 Canadian dates

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 4:13 pm
Adam Slack (L) and Luke Spiller of The Struts perform during Alt 105.3's 'Not So Silent Night 2018' at the SAP Center on Dec. 8, 2018 in San Jose, Calif. .
Adam Slack (L) and Luke Spiller of The Struts perform during Alt 105.3's 'Not So Silent Night 2018' at the SAP Center on Dec. 8, 2018 in San Jose, Calif. . Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Less than three months after concluding the extensive Young & Dangerous tour, which promoted their 2018 album of the same name, The Struts have announced their return to North America.

This spring/summer, the four-piece British rock group is bringing the Make It Big tour to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, as revealed on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off on May 24 in Dallas, Texas — only two days after The Struts make their Boston Calling festival debut. The trek will run for five weeks before concluding in Fort Wayne, Ind., on June 27.

Frontman Luke Spiller and co. will stop in Ontario for two shows: one in Ottawa (June 22) and another in London (June 23).

Scattered throughout the tour will be a variety of special guest acts, including J.J. Wilde, The Blue Stones, The Regrettes and Kingston, Ont.’s very own, The Glorious Sons.

READ MORE: The Strokes announce 1st album in 7 years, drop new single ‘At the Door’

The Struts have earned themselves a number of chart-topping hits, including Could Have Been Me (2013), Kiss This (2014) and Body Talks (2018). The latter also saw the up-and-comers partner with Kesha for a fiery performance on The Tonight Show.

Spiller, 31, co-founder and primary songwriter of the band alongside guitarist Adam Slack, has been described by many as a cross between Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger — who he says are two of his biggest influences. His Ray Brown-designed outfits and refreshing over-the-top onstage persona continue to draw fans back to The Struts.

Since the beginning of their career, The Struts have been asked to tour with not only The Rolling Stones, but also The Who and Guns N’ Roses. They were also hand-selected by Dave Grohl to be the main opening act for the Foo Fighters on the band’s 2018 North American summer tour.

Their massive opening spot earned them more recognition in Canada and the U.S. than their first album, Everybody Wants (2014), did back home in England.

READ MORE: The Struts talk ‘Young & Dangerous,’ their origins and touring Canada

It’s unclear if The Struts are working on a followup album to Young & Dangerous, however, on Dec. 29, during an intimate show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, the band debuted a new, acoustic song called Low-key in Love.

Additional updates and tour dates can be found through The Struts’ official website.

The Struts attend the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Nov. 8, 2018 in New York City.
The Struts attend the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party on Nov. 8, 2018 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

An exclusive ticket presale kicks off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at the same time.

2020 North American Make It Big tour dates

** Canadian gigs have been bolded below **

May 24 — Dallas, Texas @ HiFi
May 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
May 31 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
June 2 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
June 5 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park
June 9 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
June 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Revolution
June 12 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
June 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
June 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
June 18 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
June 19 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 22 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre Theatre
June 23 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall
June 25 — Rochester, N.Y. @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester
June 27 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
the strutsLuke SpillerThe Struts CanadaThe Struts new musicThe Struts ticketsYoung and DangerousMake it Big tourThe Struts 2020The Struts LondonThe Struts Make it BigThe Struts new albumThe Struts Ottawa
national skyline national skyline

