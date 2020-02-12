What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on Family Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo region on Family Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on New Year’s Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open.

McDougall Cottage will open for one day on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fashion History Museum closes for the season on Dec. 22. It will reopen on March 16.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The W.G. Johnson (9 a.m. until noon) and John Dolson (noon until 3 p.m.) centres will open for Family Day activities, including games, crafts and swimming.

All arenas are closed on Family Day except Hespeler Memorial Arena, which will open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for free skating and activities.

All Idea Exchanges will be closed except for Clemens Mills which will open from noon until 4 p.m. and feature a special magic show.

City Hall and most administrative offices will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Family Day

THEMUSEUM will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a Hack Jam.

Waterloo Region Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Doon Heritage Village closed for the season on Dec. 23 through until May 1.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Joseph Schneider Haus is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed.

All Kitchener public libraries will be closed.

Breithaupt Community Centre pool will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Forest Heights pool will be open from 6:45 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Lyle Hallman pool will be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cameron Heights pool will be closed

The outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Aud & Arenas will be open for rentals. The administration office and The Activa Box Office at The Aud will be closed. The Lyle S. Hallman walking track at Activa Sportsplex will be open at 7 a.m.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Family Day

The Swimplex at WMRC has a special schedule. See the city’s website for more details.

City Hall and the Waterloo Service Centre will close.

All city libraries are closed

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be open for a special Family Day drop-in.

