Deadly B.C. hit and run driver died from fentanyl overdose: coroner

Send this page to someone via email

A recently released coroner’s report reveals the man convicted of killing a Vancouver doctor and his fiancée in a hit-and-run 11 years ago, died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl.

Kurtis William Rock, 27, was found deceased in a Vancouver home by his family on March 25, 2018.

Drug paraphernalia including syringes and naloxone kits were found at the scene along with empty beer cans, and an intravenous puncture mark was discovered on Rock’s left arm.

A Jan. 22, 2020 report from coroner Cory Robinson says a toxicology examination indicated a “heavy level of intoxication with alcohol, fentanyl within a range where lethal outcomes have been reported, and methadone at a concentration that has been associated with fatalities in naïve individuals.”

0:31 Thousands of B.C. overdose deaths reversed Thousands of B.C. overdose deaths reversed

Robinson concluded Rock died of acute alcohol and mixed drug toxicity – specifically fentanyl, morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine, and methadone.

Story continues below advertisement

His death was determined to be accidental and the report made no recommendations.

In November 2009, Rock pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the crash that killed 31-year-old cardiologist Aneez Mohamed and 25-year-old Chanelle Morgan, a UBC social work student.

The couple was fatally struck in a crosswalk on West 4th Avenue near Granville Island on Feb. 7, 2009, just hours after they got engaged.

Rock, who was 18 at the time, was drunk and speeding at approximately 120 kilometres per hour.

2:10 Heartbreaking testimony of parents of drug overdose victim Heartbreaking testimony of parents of drug overdose victim

After hitting Mohamed and Morgan, he ran from the scene but was tracked down by police dogs and arrested.

Rock was sentenced to five years in prison minus two years for time already served, and handed a 10-year driving ban.

The coroner’s report states Rock had a history of problems with substance use, and at the time of his death, he was being prescribed methadone.

An obituary published in April 2018 describes Rock as generous, kind, and helpful with passions for “sports, music and Christian and holistic health research.”

Story continues below advertisement