3 Warkworth Institute inmates charged with assaulting correctional officer: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three inmates at Warkworth Institution face charges after a correctional officer was assaulted last month.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Jan. 16, officers responded to the medium-security prison in the Municipality of Brighton, about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough, for reports that a correctional officer was assaulted.

The investigation by OPP and the Correctional Services of Canada led to three inmates being charged.

Taylor-Bailey Dexter, 28, was charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and resisting a peace officer.

Norman Tynes, 49, and Fabricio Calderon, 44, have each been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

OPP say the accused have court appearances later this month and in March.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Rob Essex, local president for the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers at the prison, the officer sustained head trauma related to “multiple blows” to his face and back of the head and received 11 stitches.

Esses says work at the prison is becoming “more challenging and dangerous” for the correctional officers.

“There is inherent risk in what we do, and we get that,” he said. “But what is going on inside the fences of Warkworth Institution isn’t exactly considered normal or what we signed up for.”

1:02 Corrections officers in West Virginia under fire over photo allegedly showing ‘Nazi Salute’ Corrections officers in West Virginia under fire over photo allegedly showing ‘Nazi Salute’