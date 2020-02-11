Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Ottawa providing $6M to build composting facility in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 1:56 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 2:29 pm
How to compost if you live in an apartment or condo
Composting in Canadian households is on the rise, but what to do if you live in a highrise without a backyard or curbside composting program?. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The City of Peterborough will expand its composting services thanks to a $6-million federal funding investment announced Tuesday.

At Beavermead Park, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the funding to support the development of a new centralized composting centre to divert food and waste.

READ MORE: City of Peterborough prepares to launch curbside recycling program

The city has been operating a pilot composting program for a number of years.

“Our government sees Peterborough as a leader in environmentalism and climate action,” said Monsef, who noted the funding comes from the government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund. “Today’s investment of $6 million to expand Peterborough’s composting program is a vote of confidence in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

It is estimated that the centre will divert approximately 32,000 tonnes of organic debris from entering the city’s landfill on Bensfort Road.

Mayor Diane Therrien says the funding will help expand its green bin program city-wide.

READ MORE: County of Peterborough says up to 10 per cent of landfill waste is textiles

“We are excited about a city-wide organic waste collection and composting program,” she said. “It will reduce both greenhouse gas emissions as well as our reliance on landfill. In addition, it will create composted material that will benefit our environment. It’s a service that our residents have long been asking for that we’re pleased to be able to deliver with support from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund.”

Monsef made the announcement on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change.

More to come.

Recycling 101
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate ChangeMaryam Monsefcompostingfunding for compsingPeterborough composting facilitywhere to compost in Peterborough
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.