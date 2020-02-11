Ottawa providing $6M to build composting facility in Peterborough

The City of Peterborough will expand its composting services thanks to a $6-million federal funding investment announced Tuesday.
At Beavermead Park, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef announced the funding to support the development of a new centralized composting centre to divert food and waste.
The city has been operating a pilot composting program for a number of years.
“Our government sees Peterborough as a leader in environmentalism and climate action,” said Monsef, who noted the funding comes from the government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund. “Today’s investment of $6 million to expand Peterborough’s composting program is a vote of confidence in our community.”
It is estimated that the centre will divert approximately 32,000 tonnes of organic debris from entering the city’s landfill on Bensfort Road.
Mayor Diane Therrien says the funding will help expand its green bin program city-wide.
“We are excited about a city-wide organic waste collection and composting program,” she said. “It will reduce both greenhouse gas emissions as well as our reliance on landfill. In addition, it will create composted material that will benefit our environment. It’s a service that our residents have long been asking for that we’re pleased to be able to deliver with support from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Fund.”
Monsef made the announcement on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change.
