Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Western University to host night celebrating women and non-binary astronomers

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2020 8:06 am
Feb. 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Feb. 11 marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Western University will be marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science with a celebration of women and non-binary astronomers.

The day is marked by the United Nations each year on Feb. 11 and is intended to recognize the role women play in science while working to dismantle the gender barriers they face.

On Tuesday, Western will host a free night of activities, trivia and discussion at its Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory.

READ MORE: Western celebrates Asteroid Day with free public event at Cronyn Observatory

Western will also be celebrating the Canadian Space Agency’s Junior Astronauts campaign, an initiative that aims to inspire the next generation of Canadian astronauts.

The night kicks off at 5 p.m. with Junior Astronaut activities and Women in Space trivia.

Later on, guests will have a chance to hear from a panel made up of women and non-binary space scientists. Panellists include Avery Mainprize, Athithya Aravinthan, Catheryn Ryan, Shauna Burke and Hira Nadeem.

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be a chance to hear from an engineer from the Canadian Space Agency.

The event is free, and guests are allowed to come and go as they please.

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch breaks record in space
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch breaks record in space
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Western UniversityAstronomyCanadian Space Agencyspace explorationWomen in StemHume Cronyn Memorial Observatory at Western UniversityInternational Day of Women and Girls in ScienceJunior Astronauts CampaignLondon astronomy nightWomen and non-binary astronomers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.