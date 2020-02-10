Menu

Canada

Edmonton police seek help finding missing man ‘thought to be at significant risk’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 10:09 pm
Updated February 10, 2020 10:10 pm
Casey Edward Badger, 29, was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 28 at his residence near 147 Avenue and 122 Street N.W., according to police.
Casey Edward Badger, 29, was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 28 at his residence near 147 Avenue and 122 Street N.W., according to police. Supplied by EPS

The Edmonton Police Service issued a plea for help from the public on Monday night as they try to locate a missing man.

They said Casey Edward Badger, 29, “is thought to be at significant risk” because he may need medication and because he’s been missing for over a week.

Badger was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 28 at his residence near 147 Avenue and 122 Street N.W., according to police.

Police said Badger “is required to take prescribed medication for a health condition and hasn’t taken it since going missing.”

“Due to his potential mental state, the cold weather and the length of time he has been missing, Badger is thought to be at significant risk,” police said in a news release.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black sweatpants and black and green running shoes. At the time he went missing, he had a brown blanket embroidered with animal designs. He also has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with any information about Badger’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

