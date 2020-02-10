Menu

Crime

Drug-impaired driving charges laid in fatal October head-on crash on Highbury Ave. South

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2020 4:54 pm
London police were called to a serious crash on Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019.
London police were called to a serious crash on Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

A 57-year-old London man is facing several charges, including two related to impaired driving, in connection with a fatal head-on crash in October that left one person dead and two seriously injured, including the accused.

The collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2019 along Highbury Avenue South near Scotland Drive, and involved an SUV and sedan.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after head-on Highbury Ave. South crash

All three occupants in the two vehicles were seriously injured in the crash, police said, including a 71-year-old male driver and 68-year-old passenger in one vehicle, and the 57-year-old accused in the other.

The female passenger, Penny A. Kay of Sparta, Ont., was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.

The accused faces four charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re set to appear in court in London on March 18.

The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
CollisionImpaired DrivingFatal CollisionLondon PoliceHead On CollisionDrug Impaired Drivinghighbury avenueScotland Drive
