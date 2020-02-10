Toronto soup delivery company donates litre of soup to match every one purchased

Send this page to someone via email

Sara Schwartz Geller makes life better for those in need a bowl of soup at a time.

“Toronto Soup Co. started out of a design to be a beacon of kindness,” explained Schwartz Geller, co-founder of Toronto Soup Co.

“What we do is make soup for sale and for every litre that we sell we make a portion available for someone who needs it.”

This passion project started with the help and encouragement of Schwartz Geller’s two young sons.

“Our soups are packed with protein and fibre and vegetables,” said Avi Geller, co-founder of Toronto Soup Co.

Soups can be ordered online and delivered to customers for free. For every litre of soup purchased, a litre of soup is donated to someone in need.

“It’s very exciting because we are getting to a point now where we are making close to 200 litres of soup a week,” recalled Schwartz Geller.

Toronto Soup Co. has been a rich learning experience personally for Schwartz Geller, deepening her understanding of how great the need is in Toronto.

“We have relationships now with all sorts of organizations that get soups out into the community in different ways. One of my favourite places to deliver is the Community Fridge, which can be found all over the GTA,” she said.

“People in need of food can anonymously come to the fridge and take what they need, it’s an honour system and it works.”

To date, Schwartz Geller has donated more than 5,000 litres of homemade soup and every pot is made with love.

“If we each make a small difference eventually the community will shift,” she added.