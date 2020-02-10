Man shot, injured in ‘targeted incident’ in Bells Corners area: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man was shot and injured in what Ottawa police say they believe was a “targeted incident” Saturday night in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the area of Seyton Drive and Sonnet Crescent, towards the southern edge of Bells Corners, at around 9:30 p.m., police said on Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot injuries, police said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital and his non-life-threatening injuries were treated, according to the police service.

Guns and gangs investigators say they believe Saturday’s incident was “targeted.” As of Monday afternoon, police said they haven’t yet arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

Ottawa police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement