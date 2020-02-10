Trans Mountain pipeline Indigenous ownership talks launched by federal government

Send this page to someone via email

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is launching a new set of consultations with Indigenous groups that will determine if and how they might take part in ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline and its expansion project.

Speaking in Calgary, the minister says up to 129 communities will be consulted over the next weeks and months to ensure they have a chance for “meaningful economic participation” in the pipeline.

READ MORE: 2 B.C. First Nations drop out of Trans Mountain court challenge, sign deals with corporation

He says the groups will be asked their level of support for equity-based or revenue-sharing options, as well as whether groups are willing to work with each other through existing or new organizations.

In a speech, the minister welcomed a Federal Court of Appeal ruling last week that set aside a challenge of the Trans Mountain expansion project by four B.C. First Nations, noting the project is important to the economic well-being of the West.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Federal court dismisses Indigenous challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court found that the government had met its duty to consult, thus endorsing its response to an earlier ruling that had stalled the pipeline and clearing one of the last major hurdles for construction to continue on the conduit from the Alberta oilsands and refining hub in Edmonton to the B.C. coast.

1:08 Freeland says building TMX pipeline is in ‘national interest’ Freeland says building TMX pipeline is in ‘national interest’

Morneau says the federal government will earn a profit when it sells Trans Mountain, despite a new construction cost estimate made last week of $12.6 billion, an increase of 70 per cent over the previous forecast of $7.4 billion.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline expansion now estimated to cost $12.6B, finish in 2022

“We believe this new estimate is realistic and we remain confident that when it’s the appropriate time to sell, we will see a profit on this investment,” Morneau said.

The government expects to earn $500 million a year in taxes from the 1,147-kilometre pipeline project after it begins operating, he added.

Pipeline construction is underway in Alberta, as well as at the Edmonton and Burnaby terminals, and the Westridge Marine Terminal.

The original Trans Mountain pipeline was built in 1953.

Story continues below advertisement

The expansion follows a similar route, with the exception of a new section that reroutes the beginning of the line from though south Edmonton to along the Transportation Utility Corridor that surrounds the city and also contains Anthony Henday Drive.

The expansion will boost system capacity from about 300,000 barrels per day to 890,000 bpd.

A map of the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh