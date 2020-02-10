Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

First new Canadian tyrannosaur species in 50 years identified by Alberta researchers

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 8:11 am
The skull of a Tyrannosaurus rex at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. .
The skull of a Tyrannosaurus rex at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh

Researchers at the University of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum say they’ve identified the first new Canadian tyrannosaur species in 50 years.

Tyrannosaurs were large meat-eating dinosaurs that walked on two legs and had short arms, massive skulls and sharp teeth.

READ MORE: ‘Black Beauty’ and ‘Hellboy’ the dino stars of the Royal Tyrrell Museum

Jared Voris was examining fossil fragments from a drawer at the museum in Drumheller, Alberta when he noticed there was something odd about them.

He says they had vertical ridges along the upper jaw bone — something not found in other tyrannosaur species.

READ MORE: Calgary junk remover makes dino-sized discovery

Voris, who is 25 and working on his PhD in paleontology, says the lizard could have been eight metres long with an 80-centimetre skull.

The dinosaur predates its more famous relative Tyrannosaurus rex — and is the oldest known tyrannosaur found in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Study: Humans could have outrun a Tyrannosaurus Rex
Study: Humans could have outrun a Tyrannosaurus Rex

It’s not believed to be a direct ancestor of T. rex.

The new dinosaur’s name comes from the Greek word for “reaper of death.”

An Alberta couple discovered the fossil fragments by the Bow River in southern Alberta.

READ MORE: Alberta paleontologists confirm ‘Scotty’ is world’s biggest Tyrannosaurus rex

New kind of pterodactyl uncovered with help from U of A paleontologist
New kind of pterodactyl uncovered with help from U of A paleontologist
University of CalgaryBow RiverDrumhellerDinosaurFossilT-RexTyrannosaurus RexRoyal Tyrrell MuseumDrumheller AlbertaTyrannosaurtyrannosaursJared Vorisreaper of death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.