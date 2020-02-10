First new Canadian tyrannosaur species in 50 years identified by Alberta researchers

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers at the University of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum say they’ve identified the first new Canadian tyrannosaur species in 50 years.

Tyrannosaurs were large meat-eating dinosaurs that walked on two legs and had short arms, massive skulls and sharp teeth.

Jared Voris was examining fossil fragments from a drawer at the museum in Drumheller, Alberta when he noticed there was something odd about them.

He says they had vertical ridges along the upper jaw bone — something not found in other tyrannosaur species.

Voris, who is 25 and working on his PhD in paleontology, says the lizard could have been eight metres long with an 80-centimetre skull.

The dinosaur predates its more famous relative Tyrannosaurus rex — and is the oldest known tyrannosaur found in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 Study: Humans could have outrun a Tyrannosaurus Rex Study: Humans could have outrun a Tyrannosaurus Rex

It’s not believed to be a direct ancestor of T. rex.

The new dinosaur’s name comes from the Greek word for “reaper of death.”

An Alberta couple discovered the fossil fragments by the Bow River in southern Alberta.