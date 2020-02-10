Police looking for 3 men after alleged attempted robbery in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are still looking for three suspects who they allege attempted a residential robbery with a firearm.

Investigators say the incident happened overnight on Feb. 5 at a home on Hanan Avenue and North Street in Niagara Falls.

Police say the men fled after the homeowners woke up during the suspects’ attempt to pry open the front door of the home.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a dark coloured, four-door vehicle headed northbound on Hanan Avenue.

After looking over security camera footage, detectives say they have identified a handgun being carried by one of the suspects.

One suspect is described as a man who stands around six feet tall and has a medium build and a black pointed goatee. Police say he was wearing an Adidas hoodie and carrying a crowbar.

The second suspect is described as a five-foot-nine man with a medium build. Police say he was wearing a hooded sweater and carrying a black handgun. The third suspect is likely also five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, police say, adding that he was wearing a hooded jacket and scarf.

Investigators believe the home was targeted by the three men.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9427.