Canada

Justin Trudeau heads to Kuwait to visit Canadian troops relocated from Iraq

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2020 7:39 pm
Trudeau headed to Kuwait amid questions about Teck Frontier mine, coronavirus spread
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau headed to Kuwait amid questions about Teck Frontier mine, coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit Canadian troops in Kuwait on Monday about a month after they were relocated there from Iraq.

Canada has two ongoing operations in Iraq with about 500 soldiers but suspended both Jan. 7, days after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike by the United States.

The relocation began just hours before Iranian missiles were fired at two Iraqi airbases housing American and some coalition soldiers, including Canadians, none of whom were hurt.

Trudeau also plans to meet with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah during his time in Kuwait.

The trip to Kuwait was planned as part of Trudeau’s week long visit to Africa and Germany but was not made public until now because of security concerns.

Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Senegal and Munich following the stop in Kuwait.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCanadian ForcesQassem SoleimaniSoleimaniKuwaitCanadian Forces IraqJustin Trudeau KuwaitSabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah
