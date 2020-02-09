This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Feb. 9, 2020

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the Black Theatre Workshop’s 34th edition of their Vision Gala celebration, a new MUHC training initiative focused on training hospital staff with reality simulators and what Montrealers can expect from the next big climate strike in March.

The Annual Vision Celebration Gala hosted by the Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) kicked off Montreal Black History Month celebrations by paying homage to the outstanding work of Black artists who contribute to the developments of arts in Canada. Global spoke to award winners eon Llewellyn and Dr. H. Nigel Thomas on their achievements and those of up and coming talented Black youth. Watch above.

The MUHC has teamed up with the engineering firm CAE to develop what they’re calling the interprofessional skills and simulation network. CAE is donating half a million dollars to provide state-of-the-art training equipment. The network will help train thousands of health professionals and researchers. The goal: improving patient care across the province. The MUHC is trying to raise $10 million to help build the inter-professional skills and simulation network. Global spoke to the hospital’s director of education to find out more about the initiative. Watch above.

A large student wide demonstration is being planned for the end of March. Similar to the one held last year — led by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The goal: drawing more attention to climate change. Last September, close to half a million people marched through downtown Montreal for the Global Climate Strike. Demonstrations were simultaneously held in cities around the world. Earlier this week a coalition of student groups was launched demanding that the government present a concrete plan to fight climate change. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.