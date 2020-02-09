2nd police officer shot in the Bronx hours after patrol van ambush: NYPD

Send this page to someone via email

A second New York City police officer was shot early Sunday in the Bronx, hours after a gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van, according to police officials.

The officer was shot Sunday morning at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, according to NYPD spokesperson Hubert Reyes. He said the injured officer is in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Police officials confirmed a suspect in Sunday’s shooting is in custody.

It is unclear if the shooting at the precinct is related to Saturday evening’s ambush on a patrol van in the same area.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a man approached the uniformed officers’ van Saturday asking for directions before pulling out a gun “without provocation.” He fired multiple shots, striking the officer in the driver’s seat in the chin and the neck.

Neither officer returned fire.

The injured officer is expected to be released from the hospital Sunday.

Police are still looking for the suspected gunman, who fled after the shooting. Security video that appeared to capture the shooting shows the van driving quickly away as a man appeared to point something at the fleeing vehicle.

Horrified by the multiple attacks on @NYPD officers in the Bronx. NY's law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous. Those responsible will be brought to justice & held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 9, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Sunday he was “horrified by the multiple attacks” on police.

“NY’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. These attacks are heinous,” Cuomo wrote.

