Downtown streets packed for annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade

By Hannah Lepine Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 7:37 pm
Celebrating its 60th year, the Vernon Winter Carnival is featuring a 60s theme for 2020.
Global News

Thousands gathered in downtown Vernon on Saturday morning for the annual Winter Carnival parade.

Every year, carnival board members invite the community to submit ideas for the next year’s theme. They want to ensure that no matter what the theme is, everyone is able to participate.

But with the carnival celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020, there was no question that this year would feature a 60s theme.

“High energy, high excitement” were words from the carnival chair Deb White.

She added that what makes the carnival such a success” is the “community spirit and returning volunteers,” and there was certainly no shortage of that as the streets were quickly flooded with families.

While parents sat back and enjoyed the parade, children were lined up front, waiting for candy to rain down.

The carnival will run until Feb. 16. For more on the carnival, click here.

Vernon Girls Trumpet Bands tunes up after 11 year hiatus
Vernon Girls Trumpet Bands tunes up after 11 year hiatus
