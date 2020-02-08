Edmonton businesses re-open after evacuation still facing issues

Send this page to someone via email

Business owners in central Edmonton are back at work after their building was evacuated last week, but they say the problems are far from over.

Tenants in a commercial-residential building on 107 Avenue and 106 Street were ordered to leave because of persistent issues with the heat, power, water and even pests.

Bro Family Grocery is one of five businesses that re-opened on Monday, but the shop is still struggling.

“We cannot survive like this,” owner Ermais Kidani told Global News on Saturday. “We are losing customers, too.

“Nothing is happening again — even the heater is not working good.” Tweet This

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued the evacuation order to the building’s landlord Van Vuong on Jan. 29 after a work order issued a week earlier showed concerns with inadequate heating, cockroaches, water-damaged ceiling tiles and heavily stained carpets.

Story continues below advertisement

The order notes a previous inspection discovered “the commercial units were found to be between six to 12 degrees Celsius and residential units were found to be between 14 and 21 degrees Celsius; all of the units had space heaters running.”

The Canadian Red Cross provided the 34 residential tenants with accommodation, food, blankets and hygiene products for the first 72 hours. The organization said that beyond the three days, the displaced tenants are referred to other social agencies.

Kidani said this isn’t the first time the building’s ongoing issues have affected his business.

In January, the extreme cold caused problems and he had to close for two weeks.

READ MORE: Edmonton businesses struggle during cold snap

“All my stuff [was] frozen — I [threw] it in the garbage,” he said.

Lost wages also hurt Abdi Ismail, who owns the money transfer service Amal Express.

“That’s when people send money to their families,” he explained.

Both Kidani and Ismail said they are in frequent contact with their landlord and his insurance provider, but talks haven’t been productive. They said they’ve considered legal action.

Global News’ calls to Vuong were not returned on Saturday.

Kidani said he wants to move, but can’t until next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because we have a lease, we cannot move until we finish the lease,” he said. “I talked to him — I’m moving.”

Meanwhile, the AHS order lists a number of directives before residential tenants can return, including:

Hiring a certified pest control company

Replacing the water-damaged ceilings

Replacing the sections of stained carpet

Ensuring electrical services are provided to the premises

Until they are complete, “premises shall remain vacant and secure from unauthorized entry,” AHS said.