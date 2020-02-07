Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Vernon for second day

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, mail delivery to Vernon has been suspended.

On Friday, Canada Post issued a red alert for the North Okanagan city, citing inclement weather as the reason why mail delivery was suspended.

On Thursday, the mail agency halted delivery to Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon due to severe weather, stating it would resume delivery once it’s safe to do so.

Red alert

Severe weather conditions are impeding mail delivery in Vernon, British Columbia. Delivery will resume once it’s safe to do so. For all service updates, visit https://t.co/xqySKoBEuD — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) February 7, 2020

Twenty-four hours later, Vernon was placed under a second red alert, while Kelowna and Lake Country were under a yellow alert — which means mail delivery will be attempted, but that there may be a temporary service disruption.

“Due to the current weather conditions, Vernon will continue to be under a red alert, and residents will not receive mail today,” Canada Post said in an email to Global News.

“Delivery will resume when conditions improve and it is safe to do so.”

Yellow alert

Severe weather conditions are impeding mail delivery in British Columbia, including Kelowna and Lake Country. While every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some customers may not receive mail today. Delivery will resume once it's safe to do so. — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) February 7, 2020

The email continued, saying, “Kelowna and Lake Country have been upgraded to a yellow alert, which means that while we are making our best effort to deliver, due to the weather conditions some customers may not receive mail today.”

Canada Post also asked that residents maintain a clear path to their homes by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.

