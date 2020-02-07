Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Vernon for second day

For the second day in a row, mail delivery to Vernon has been suspended.
On Friday, Canada Post issued a red alert for the North Okanagan city, citing inclement weather as the reason why mail delivery was suspended.
On Thursday, the mail agency halted delivery to Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon due to severe weather, stating it would resume delivery once it’s safe to do so.
Twenty-four hours later, Vernon was placed under a second red alert, while Kelowna and Lake Country were under a yellow alert — which means mail delivery will be attempted, but that there may be a temporary service disruption.
READ MORE: Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon due to ‘severe weather’
“Due to the current weather conditions, Vernon will continue to be under a red alert, and residents will not receive mail today,” Canada Post said in an email to Global News.
“Delivery will resume when conditions improve and it is safe to do so.”
The email continued, saying, “Kelowna and Lake Country have been upgraded to a yellow alert, which means that while we are making our best effort to deliver, due to the weather conditions some customers may not receive mail today.”
Canada Post also asked that residents maintain a clear path to their homes by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.
COMMENTS