Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Vernon for second day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 4:29 pm
Canada Post mailboxes in downtown Kelowna. Canada Post says Vernon is under a red alert, meaning mail delivery has been suspended for the day. Kelowna and Lake Country are under a yellow alert, meaning delivery will be attempted, but that there may be delays.
Canada Post mailboxes in downtown Kelowna. Canada Post says Vernon is under a red alert, meaning mail delivery has been suspended for the day. Kelowna and Lake Country are under a yellow alert, meaning delivery will be attempted, but that there may be delays. Global News

For the second day in a row, mail delivery to Vernon has been suspended.

On Friday, Canada Post issued a red alert for the North Okanagan city, citing inclement weather as the reason why mail delivery was suspended.

On Thursday, the mail agency halted delivery to Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon due to severe weather, stating it would resume delivery once it’s safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-four hours later, Vernon was placed under a second red alert, while Kelowna and Lake Country were under a yellow alert — which means mail delivery will be attempted, but that there may be a temporary service disruption.

READ MORE: Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon due to ‘severe weather’

“Due to the current weather conditions, Vernon will continue to be under a red alert, and residents will not receive mail today,” Canada Post said in an email to Global News.

“Delivery will resume when conditions improve and it is safe to do so.”

The email continued, saying, “Kelowna and Lake Country have been upgraded to a yellow alert, which means that while we are making our best effort to deliver, due to the weather conditions some customers may not receive mail today.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post also asked that residents maintain a clear path to their homes by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.

Commemorative stamp pays tribute to all-black hockey league in the Maritimes
Commemorative stamp pays tribute to all-black hockey league in the Maritimes

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganVernoncentral okanaganCanada PostNorth Okanaganlake countryMail DeliveryRed AlertMail Delivery Suspendedyellow alert
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.