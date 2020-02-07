Low Level Bridge lane closure extended: City of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers are going to have to keep dealing with a major delay in and out of the downtown core for a little longer, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.

The lane closure to repair a crack on the Low Level Bridge has been extended and the northbound, inside lane will continue to be closed until the work is done, which is now expected to be in March.

“As planning and construction of the repair is happening simultaneously, the work schedule was adjusted to include additional time for the work as the design was finalized,” a news release from the city read.

The repair work, which was unplanned, began after a condition assessment of the bridge found an issue in the north pier.

According to the city, the first phase of construction is complete and the second phase is scheduled to start on Feb. 11 once material arrives.

The lane remains closed even during non-working times to reduce the amount of weight going across the bridge, the city said.

The City of Edmonton said it recognizes the inconvenience of this closure and thanked Edmontonians for their patience.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes while the construction is ongoing. ETS users can expect delays for routes 7, 8, 15, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 68, 81, 82, 85, 87, 90 and 112. There is no change for pedestrian or cyclist access, though cyclists must dismount to cross the bridge because of the placement of construction materials on the bike path.