Simcoe Muskoka health unit reminds residents of immunization information updates

In January, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit mailed over 2,000 suspension orders home to students in grades two to eight, reminding parents that their children’s immunization information needs to be up to date.

According to the health unit, the records need to be updated before Feb. 27.

“We’ve had about 1,000 students drop off that list now, but they’re still high,” said Deanna Thompson, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s immunization program manager.

As of Friday morning, Thompson said just over 1,100 still need to update their immunization records.

“Many families, I think, are just unaware that when they go to their health care provider and get a vaccine or an immunization for their child, they actually think their health care provider reports that to us,” Thompson said.

“It’s actually the parent’s responsibility to report to public health.”

In Ontario, under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, up-to-date immunization records are required for all students.

If parents don’t get their kids vaccinated, they must provide the health unit with a medical affidavit or exemption form, according to Thompson.

“If they don’t do either of those, then their child isn’t permitted to attend school on Feb. 27, 2020, and that can last as long as 20 school days,” Thompson said.

“Typically, families who are choosing maybe not to immunize at all, it’s a very low percentage in Simcoe Muskoka.”

Parents can update their children’s immunization records online or by calling the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s Health Connection line.

