Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Defence questions account of undercover Toronto officer in Kalen Schlatter murder trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2020 12:11 pm
Sister describes desperate search for Tess Richey, discovery of her body
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 31): On day two of the murder trial for Kalen Schlatter, one of Tess Richey’s sisters testified about the desperate search to find her and the discovery of her body. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – Defence lawyers for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman are questioning the account of an undercover Toronto police officer testifying at the trial.

Kalen Schlatter’s lawyers are cross-examining the officer, who testified earlier this week that Schlatter confided in him while they were in holding cells at a police station.

READ MORE: Undercover Toronto officer says Kalen Schlatter confided in him about Tess Richey while in custody

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva is suggesting the officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, may not have accurately remembered the conversation with her client.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

READ MORE: Tess Richey’s friend testifies about night out together in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey, a woman he had just met, then strangled her when she refused his advances.

Story continues below advertisement

Richey was reported missing after a night out with a friend, and her body was found in a stairwell by her mother and a family friend days later.

The Crown has said security footage shows Schlatter and Richey heading towards a stairwell together and Schlatter leaving alone 45 minutes later.

Crown says Tess Richey was ‘sexually assaulted and brutally strangled’
Crown says Tess Richey was ‘sexually assaulted and brutally strangled’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceTess RicheyToronto Police OfficerKalen SchlatterTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter trialKalen Schlatter Murder TrialToronto Undercover Cop
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.