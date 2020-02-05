Menu

Crime

Undercover Toronto officer says Kalen Schlatter confided in him about Tess Richey while in custody

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 1:22 pm
Sister describes desperate search for Tess Richey, discovery of her body
WATCH ABOVE (Jan. 31): On day two of the murder trial for Kalen Schlatter, one of Tess Richey’s sisters testified about the desperate search to find her and the discovery of her body. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – An undercover Toronto police officer has testified that a man accused of killing a young woman confided in him about the case.

The officer, whose name is not being disclosed in court, says Kalen Schlatter described meeting Tess Richey and taking her to a secluded alley to “hook up” the night she died.

READ MORE: Tess Richey’s friend testifies about night out together in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village

The officer says the conversation took place in the holding cells of a police station after Schlatter’s arrest in February 2018.

Prosecutors allege Schlatter sexually assaulted Richey in November 2017, then strangled her after she refused his advances.

READ MORE: Trial continues for Kalen Schlatter, Toronto man accused in Tess Richey murder

Richey’s body was found in a stairwell days after she went missing, discovered by her mother and a family friend.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown said in its opening statement last week that Schlatter’s DNA was found on Richey’s pants and bra.

Crown says Tess Richey was 'sexually assaulted and brutally strangled'
Crown says Tess Richey was ‘sexually assaulted and brutally strangled’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
