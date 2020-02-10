Around the OHL: Keean Washkurak and Eric Wellwood

Send this page to someone via email

On this week’s episode of Around the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are focusing on those “middle of the pack” teams who could cause some trouble for the league’s top teams.

The Mississauga Steelheads and Flint Firebirds have been rolling as of late, as both teams continue to climb the standings in their respective conferences. The Firebirds are pushing for home-ice advantage, while the Steelheads have their sights set on the Sudbury Wolves and the Central Division title.

Steelheads forward and St. Louis Blues prospect Keean Washkurak joins the show to talk about how Mississauga has turned things around.

The guys also check in with the head coach of the Flint Firebirds Eric Wellwood, who spent time in the NHL and OHL as a player. He sheds some light on the Firebirds’ season, which has been by far their most successful since the team moved to Flint.

The Around the OHL hosts also talk about some of the big storylines from around the league and detail the latest Jaker’s Dozen segment at aroundtheohl.com.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

