Washed-out road to Sasquatch Mountain Resort to reopen Friday morning: ministry

Nearly a week after a landslide and washout closed the only road to Sasquatch Mountain Resort, traffic will finally be allowed to flow again.

The Ministry of Transportation says single-lane alternating traffic will be restored to Hemlock Valley Road at 8 a.m. Friday, but warned delays are still expected.

The ministry says crews and equipment are still working to fully complete the emergency repairs, which will require traffic to be stopped periodically for up to an hour at a time.

“The ministry thanks all residents and travellers for their ongoing patience while repairs continue,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It also extends its gratitude to the hard-working crews who have been out around the clock to ensure safe access is restored as quickly as possible.”

The landslide that came down late on Jan. 31 came after days of heavy rains that also washed out a section of the road, making it impassable.

Up to 500 people were trapped at the ski resort atop the mountain until at least Sunday, when helicopters began taking people down.

The rest of the guests, who had gathered for a planned ski racing event that weekend, were later allowed to drive down the mountain following a pilot vehicle.

The ministry had initially estimated Saturday that repairs would take five to six days due to the extent of the damage to the road.

A petition has been launched by residents of the mountaintop community pushing for improvements to the road, arguing it has been in dangerous condition for decades.

