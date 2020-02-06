AHS issues alert after confirmed case of measles in St. Albert, U of A and Stollery hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials have issued a warning after a confirmed case of measles in the Edmonton area.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread easily through the air, so Alberta Health Services is warning anyone who was in the areas below at the times listed of possible exposure.

Jan. 31:

Real Canadian Superstore at 101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Chapters at 445 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert between 3:15 and 6 p.m.

Feb. 2:

Italian Bakery’s Mercato at 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 3:

Anyone who was at those locations during the specified times who hasn’t received any measles-containing vaccine or who is pregnant, immune compromised or under one year of age is advised to call Health Link 811 for assessment.

Only people who may have been exposed on Feb. 2 or Feb. 3 will be eligible for the preventative vaccine. Anyone who may have been exposed on Jan. 31 should still call 811 for advice.

People who may have been in the areas listed, who were born after 1970 and have not already had measles or have not received two doses of the measles vaccine, may also be at risk for developing measles.

Anyone who thinks they may have been affected is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, AHS says to stay home and call Health Link 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever of 38.3 C or higher

Cough, running nose and/or red eyes

And a red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and the legs

In Alberta, the measles vaccine is available free of charge through Alberta’s immunization program. Children typically receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 months and their second dose between the ages of four and six.

Anyone who is unsure of their or their child’s vaccine history can call Health Link 811 for information.