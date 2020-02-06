Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

AHS issues alert after confirmed case of measles in St. Albert, U of A and Stollery hospitals

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 6, 2020 7:22 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 7:23 pm
Alberta Health Services has issued a warning after a confirmed case of measles in the Edmonton area.
Alberta Health Services has issued a warning after a confirmed case of measles in the Edmonton area. Getty Images

Alberta health officials have issued a warning after a confirmed case of measles in the Edmonton area.

Measles is a highly contagious disease spread easily through the air, so Alberta Health Services is warning anyone who was in the areas below at the times listed of possible exposure.

READ MORE: Confirmed case of measles reported in Edmonton area: AHS

Jan. 31:

  • Real Canadian Superstore at 101 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
  • Chapters at 445 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert between 3:15 and 6 p.m.

Feb. 2:

  • Italian Bakery’s Mercato at 120 Bellerose Drive, St. Albert between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 3:

Anyone who was at those locations during the specified times who hasn’t received any measles-containing vaccine or who is pregnant, immune compromised or under one year of age is advised to call Health Link 811 for assessment.

READ MORE: Measles cases continue to spike around the world, WHO says

Only people who may have been exposed on Feb. 2 or Feb. 3 will be eligible for the preventative vaccine. Anyone who may have been exposed on Jan. 31 should still call 811 for advice.

People who may have been in the areas listed, who were born after 1970 and have not already had measles or have not received two doses of the measles vaccine, may also be at risk for developing measles.

Anyone who thinks they may have been affected is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, AHS says to stay home and call Health Link 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.

AHS explains measles symptoms
AHS explains measles symptoms

Symptoms of measles include:

  • Fever of 38.3 C or higher
  • Cough, running nose and/or red eyes
  • And a red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and the legs
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Measles cases tripled worldwide this year: WHO

In Alberta, the measles vaccine is available free of charge through Alberta’s immunization program. Children typically receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 months and their second dose between the ages of four and six.

Anyone who is unsure of their or their child’s vaccine history can call Health Link 811 for information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
measlesStollery Children's HospitalUniversity of Alberta Hospitaledmonton measlesMeasles In EdmontonMeasles in St. AlbertSt. Albert measlesStollery Children's Hospital measlesUniversity of Alberta Hospital measles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.