Crime

Footprints in the snow lead to arrest of break and enter suspect: Regina police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 5:25 pm
Regina police used clues in the snow to nab their break and enter suspect.
Regina police used clues in the snow to nab their break and enter suspect.

Fresh snow on the ground helped the Regina Police Service nab a suspect involved in an alleged break and enter.

Just after midnight on Thursday, officers were called to the 700 block of Broad Street in regards to a suspicious person at a dealership.

Police say they followed a set of footprints in the freshly fallen snow that appeared to be travelling into several businesses.

Regina man charged with attempted murder after teen shot in the leg: police

A man was eventually spotted by police in an alley north of Third Avenue North.

An officer approached him and found him in the possession of a large machete and a folding knife, police say.

Upon further investigation, police realized the man was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police were able to recover a stolen gas card from the suspect who is accused of stealing it from a break and enter earlier in the night.

Homes of Co-op refinery managers vandalized with paintballs: CRC

Shawn Tuttosi, 20, of Regina has been charged with break and enter to commit theft, breach of probation, breach of release order and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tuttosi made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday at provincial court.

