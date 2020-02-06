Provincial byelections set for March 10 in two Nova Scotia ridings

Send this page to someone via email

Two provincial byelections will be held next month in Nova Scotia.

The province’s assistant chief electoral officer confirmed Thursday that votes will be held on March 10 in Cape Breton Centre and Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

Premier Stephen McNeil called the elections to replace members of the legislature who recently stepped down.

Last September, NDP member Lenore Zann resigned as the member for the Truro-area riding.

The following month, she contested the federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester, which she won for the Liberals.

In early January, Tammy Martin said she would resign as the NDP member for Cape Breton Centre, saying she was leaving for unspecified health reasons.