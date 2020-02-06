Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario to invest $37.4M in 183 research projects at 23 institutions, including Trent

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 2:44 pm
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, left, Neil Emery of Trent University and Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith pose following an announcement of more than $560,000 for research projects at Trent.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, left, Neil Emery of Trent University and Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith pose following an announcement of more than $560,000 for research projects at Trent. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough

The Ontario government says its investment of $37.4 million into more than 180 research projects will improve the lives of families across the province.

At Trent University in Peterborough on Thursday, Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, announced the funds for 183 research projects at 23 institutions. The money comes from the Ontario Research Fund.

READ MORE: Ontario researcher says he discovered new way to convert CO2 to methanol

“Ontario is open for business and open for jobs, and research leads to new knowledge that can help our businesses and improve quality of life for our families,” Fedeli said. “Supporting our researchers today is an investment in a bright future of health care advances, new technology, new companies and jobs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trent University will receive $567,089 for four projects, including money to support the purchase of a state-of-the-art laser system for the Slepkov Biophotonics Lab. Dr. Aaron Slepkov’s lab uses high-power laser microscopy to advance knowledge across a broad range of sectors, from advanced manufacturing to studying diseases like osteoporosis to the development of nutrient-rich, plant-based foods.

“Trent University is home to world-class researchers. Having the latest technology will help researchers here in Peterborough contribute to a strong Ontario economy,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith.

Other Trent projects receiving funding from the provincial government include lead researcher James Conolly’s Maritime Archaeology Research Infrastructure, the Agricultural Soil Health Laboratory, led by researcher Karen Thompson, and the Centre for Biomedical Research and Biosensing, whose lead researcher is Sanela Martic.

Neil Emery, vice-president of research and innovation at Trent, says the investments are invaluable to universities and scientists who rely on the performance of equipment to deliver “quality scientific results.”

READ MORE: McMaster researcher says critics of meat study are ‘doing themselves no favours’

“Trent University is so grateful for the support from the province, which will be helping four researchers in physics, forensics, agriculture and archeology modernize their laboratories to a world-class level, enabling innovations in materials science, biochemistry, soil health enhancement and aquatic environmental assessments,” he said.

“The grants to Trent University also help enhance the learning experience for our student researchers as they gain hands-on experience with new technology that is also used outside of academia.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 183 projects were selected through a competitive peer-review process, according to Fedeli, who said Thursday’s news builds on the nearly $41 million invested in 174 projects announced by the government in September.

Global News has requested a full list of the funding recipients.

Queen’s professors Dr. Mark Chen and Dr. Mark Richardson discuss dark matter
Queen’s professors Dr. Mark Chen and Dr. Mark Richardson discuss dark matter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ResearchTrent UniversityVic FedeliDave SmithOntario fundingOntario GovermentResearch FundsNeil EmeryOntario Research FundTrent funding
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.