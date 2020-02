Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kitchener man.

They say Donald Rockett is 5’9” with a slim build and grey hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a brown jacket, and a baseball cap.

Police say there is a concern for his well-being.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

