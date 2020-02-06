‘The Morning Show’ is heading to the ‘Outlander’ LA premiere — what should Carolyn MacKenzie wear?

Send this page to someone via email

What would it be like to go back in time?

The hit historical time-travel series Outlander, based on author Diana Gabaldon’s historical time-travel books of the same name, explores that very question — and it’s back for its fifth season (premiering Feb. 16 on W Network).

Lucky for Outlander fanatics, The Morning Show‘s very own Carolyn MacKenzie will be there to get the scoop from the series’ cast, including lead Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser.

As it turns out, there may be a certain Canadian who’s an even bigger fan of the TV show than MacKenzie: Banff Mayor Karen Sorensen.

The Morning Show chatted with Sorensen during a recent episode, and Sorensen seemed thrilled for MacKenzie’s upcoming trip to L.A. to meet the cast.

“I’m very happy for you; you win on this one, nicely played,” the Outlander superfan said. “I think that’s great you’re going down and will be able to share this all with Canada.”

Sorensen, who also showed off her own Outlander tuque, thinks the show has a special place in the hearts of Canadians with Scottish heritage.

“Canadians have very strong ties to Scotland. My family heritage is in Scotland,” she said.

“The novels were wonderful. I read them years ago, and so I think being able to see a book you really enjoyed on TV is a great way to relive it,” she added. “I think it also opens our minds a little bit to: ‘have we been here before? Have we lived past lives?'”

In the lead-up to the California premiere, MacKenzie has been deciding what exactly she wants to wear and has looked no further than her Twitter following to nail down the perfect outfit.

As it so happens, style-savvy star Heughan even weighed in, casting his vote for her third option, an emerald-green dress.

While Sorensen prefers the floral second option, she told MacKenzie she’d be foolish not to go with Heughan’s favourite.

