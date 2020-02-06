Menu

Crime

CP Rail police office injured while arresting man in southeast Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 6:55 am
A Canadian Pacific police officer was injured on Wednesday night after a confrontation with a man trying to light a fire near some train tracks in the community of Ogden.
A Canadian Pacific police officer was injured on Wednesday night after a confrontation with a man trying to light a fire near some train tracks in the community of Ogden. Mike Hills / Global News

A Canadian Pacific Railway police officer was injured Wednesday night after a confrontation with a man trying to light a fire near some train tracks in the Calgary community of Ogden.

Calgary police said two CP officers tried to arrest the man but when he got aggressive, the officers had to use pepper spray.

They then called for help from the Calgary Police Service.

When police officers arrived, they said they also tried to arrest the man, but were forced to shoot him with a less-than-lethal launcher — a gun-like device that fires objects like rubber bullets or bean bags, intended to injure or disarm someone but not kill them.

The suspect – a man in his 40’s – was arrested and taken to hospital as a precaution.

The CP Rail officer was treated at the scene for a cut to his head. Charges are pending against the suspect.

