Two large-scale development projects renewed in Kelowna

An Edmonton-based development company says it’s finally moving forward with big plans in Kelowna.

Westcorp’s 33-storey condo and hotel tower,- planned for the downtown waterfront area, was once again before city council.

“We passed another milestone yesterday,” said Gail Temple, a Westcorp spokesperson.

“Our development plan was expiring on Feb. 20. We were giving the endorsement once again from council.”

The latest version of Westcorp’s grand plan needed council’s approval in order to begin signing pre-sale contracts for the tower’s 40 luxury condo units.

“Based on the interest we’ve had to date, in both the private residences and the projects , it is our expectation to be in the ground of November to December of this year,” said Temple.

The tower is proposed for Kelowna’s waterfront at Water Street and Queensway. The hotel has been pitched many times since 2004.

Westcorp will be using technology Kelowna hasn’t seen yet to shore up its three-level underground parkade. A shallow water table beside Okanagan Lake makes it essential to waterproof the underground structure.

“It is called a cutter soil mix, where you construct the walls in pieces, down to the impermeable layer,” said Temple. “You’ve created an enclosure, where no water is coming up.”

The construction technique has been used many times successfully in the Lower Mainland, specifically in Delta and Richmond.

The second major project Westcorp is developing is an 18-acre site, currently occupied by a handful of trailers at the Hiawatha mobile home park.

While eight high-rises are on Westcorp’s wish list for the property, phase one of the site has been presented to city council.

“This has been a place for affordable housing for a long time,” said Temple. “Our first phase of this project is 200 town homes, all two to three bedrooms, that will be rental.”

If council approves the application, Westcorp believes construction on the Lakeshore Road property will begin after the summer.

“We operate the campground,” said Temple. “We’ve let everybody know that it will be its last season.”

Proposals at this site have been garnering opposition since 2010.

Although these projects have taken nearly two decades to take shape, Westcorp seems fairly certain delays are finally a thing of the past.