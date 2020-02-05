Special weather statements issued for Ottawa area ahead of 2-day snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Special weather statements issued for the city of Ottawa and areas south and east of the national capital are advising residents to prepare for a snowfall beginning Wednesday night and lasting through Friday that may impact commutes.

In Ottawa, Environment Canada forecasts the snow “may become mixed with ice pellets” near the St. Lawrence River on Thursday afternoon and could lighten up Friday during the day before subsiding in the evening.

The weather agency predicts the total snowfall in the national capital to range between eight and 12 centimetres by Friday night.

In the Winchester, Morrisburg, Alexandria and Cornwall areas, Environment Canada says heavy snow is possible over the two days.

Those areas may get 10 to 20 centimetres by the time the snow tapers off Friday evening, the weather agency said.

Prescott and Russell are also forecast to receive a similar amount of snow.

Environment Canada says it may issue snowfall warnings for the areas south and east of Ottawa, but doesn’t anticipate doing so for Ottawa itself.

The agency encourages people to keep monitoring weather forecasts and alerts over the coming days.