Trenton man one step closer to claiming $1M lottery prize: OLG

A Trenton, Ont. man is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $1 million after he was declared an “inside winner” by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

According to the OLG, Yong Park won the prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Dec. 11. He also won $2 on his Encore play.

However, because Park is an employee of an authorized OLG retailer, his prize falls within the OLG’s definition of an “Inside Win,” the corporation said Wednesday.

The OLG notes Park did not purchase or validate his ticket at his place of employment. The ticket was purchased at Metro on Quinte Street in Trenton.

As of Wednesday, the OLG said Park has completed the first step of a two-step “enhanced scrutiny” process of the prize claim.

The corporation will hold the prize payout for 30 days in order to publicize the win and permit anyone with claims or concerns to come forward.

If there are no claims or concerns, Park is expected to collect his $1,000,002 prize on March 5, the OLG said.

