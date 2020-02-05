RCMP involved in standoff near East Kootenay community of Wasa

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers were engaged in a standoff at a home near the East Kootenay community of Kimberly on Wednesday.

Police say the incident, which has been contained to a single residence, began late Tuesday evening in the area of Wasa.

Mounties say the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and negotiators were called to the scene.

Police are advising the public to expect a heavy police presence in the area, and were asking people to stay away until the situation was resolved.

