Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Gunshots fired at the back of Scarborough school, no injuries reported: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 1:59 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 2:06 pm
Toronto police are on scene in Scarborough following reports of gunshots heard near a local school.
Toronto police are on scene in Scarborough following reports of gunshots heard near a local school. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say multiple shell casings and bullet holes were found in a car at the rear of a school parking lot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 1:11 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

The high school is currently on lockdown.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting outside east-end Toronto bar

Police said they are looking for a man between 18 and 20 years old who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, has a slim build and is wearing a winter tuque and a red sweatshirt.

Officers are on scene, and there is a heavy police presence in the area. Parents are being urged to avoid the school area.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto District School Board said that as a result of the police investigation, numerous other schools in the area are in a hold-and-secure, including Cornell Junior Public School, Willow Park Junior Public School, Cedarbrook Public School, Tecumseh Senior Public School, Scarborough Village Public School, Cedar Drive Junior Public School and Golf Road Junior Public School.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeScarboroughToronto shootingToronto school shootingCedarbrae Collegiate InstituteCedarbrae Collegiate Institute shootingScarborough school shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.