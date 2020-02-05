Gunshots fired at the back of Scarborough school, no injuries reported: police

Toronto police say multiple shell casings and bullet holes were found in a car at the rear of a school parking lot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at 1:11 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots heard.
The high school is currently on lockdown.
Police said they are looking for a man between 18 and 20 years old who stands between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall, has a slim build and is wearing a winter tuque and a red sweatshirt.
Officers are on scene, and there is a heavy police presence in the area. Parents are being urged to avoid the school area.
The Toronto District School Board said that as a result of the police investigation, numerous other schools in the area are in a hold-and-secure, including Cornell Junior Public School, Willow Park Junior Public School, Cedarbrook Public School, Tecumseh Senior Public School, Scarborough Village Public School, Cedar Drive Junior Public School and Golf Road Junior Public School.
