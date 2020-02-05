Man caught on tape stealing woman’s wallet at Costco, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released photos of two suspects wanted after a woman’s wallet was stolen while shopping in Winnipeg over the weekend.

The woman was at the Costco on Regent Avenue Sunday afternoon when police say a man stole the wallet out of her purse while it was in her cart.

The woman’s bank card was later used at a convenience store in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police released photos of two men caught on surveillance videos who are wanted in connection to the theft Wednesday.

Police say this man used a woman’s debit card Sunday after her wallet was stolen earlier in the day. WPS/Handout

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

