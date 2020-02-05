Menu

Crime

Man caught on tape stealing woman’s wallet at Costco, say Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 3:35 pm
Winnipeg police have released photos of this man and another man wanted after a woman had her wallet stolen over the weekend.
Winnipeg police have released photos of this man and another man wanted after a woman had her wallet stolen over the weekend.

Police have released photos of two suspects wanted after a woman’s wallet was stolen while shopping in Winnipeg over the weekend.

The woman was at the Costco on Regent Avenue Sunday afternoon when police say a man stole the wallet out of her purse while it was in her cart.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP one step closer to solving ‘queso’ the alleged nacho-eating truck thief

The woman’s bank card was later used at a convenience store in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police released photos of two men caught on surveillance videos who are wanted in connection to the theft Wednesday.

Police say this man used a woman’s debit card Sunday after her wallet was stolen earlier in the day.
Police say this man used a woman's debit card Sunday after her wallet was stolen earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Crime Wave: Property crime spike
Crime Wave: Property crime spike
