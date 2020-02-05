Menu

Health

NDP says public health funding cuts should be put on hold as Ontario deals with coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 1:11 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 1:12 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: What criteria is considered when investigating possible coronavirus cases in Ontario?
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province of Ontario, outlined for reporters on Monday what criteria the province is looking for when identifying possible cases of novel coronavirus.

TORONTO – Ontario’s opposition NDP says Premier Doug Ford must pause cuts to public health funding as health-care workers grapple with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says today the Progressive Conservatives must restore provincial public health funding to 2019 levels to maintain services.

READ MORE: 5 things more likely to kill you in Canada than coronavirus

The Tory government announced in the 2019 budget changes to cost-sharing arrangements with municipalities, forcing them to contribute more to public health.

Horwath says the government must also pause its plan to restructure the number of health units, which could lead to the consolidation of some of the agencies.

READ MORE: Toronto business owner offers good deal for good deed after coronavirus fear grows

The NDP is also asking the government to review the province’s response to the coronavirus outbreak to help determine future public health funding levels.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is prepared to respond to the novel coronavirus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
