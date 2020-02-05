Snow to hit Toronto overnight, Thursday morning commute expected to be slow

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is expected to be hit by significant snowfall overnight which will make for a messy Thursday morning commute.

Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the snow will start after midnight and there could be about three to seven centimetres on the ground by the time drivers get out on the roads.

“The good news is that the snow will become much lighter around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. and only another one to two centimetres is likely to fall throughout the rest of the day,” Farnell said.

Temperatures will remain below freezing for most of the day, with the high around -2 C by Thursday afternoon, Farnell said.

A second system is expected to impact the region Thursday night into the first half of Friday with additional snow.

“Colder temperatures will make the snow fluffy and more likely to blow around but amounts with the second system will only be two to five centimetres for Toronto with more in the Niagara Region and east towards Kingston,” Farnell said.

For the GTHA, snow begins after midnight and tapers to flurries during the morning commute. Here's how much will likely be on the ground by 8am Thursday. pic.twitter.com/FVOLnVm7pA — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 5, 2020