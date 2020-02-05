History of the ’90s podcast: Remembering the Somalia Affair

Send this page to someone via email

View link »

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at the events, court martials and subsequent public inquiry that became known as the Somalia Affair.

In the early 1990s, Somalia was struck by a famine of staggering proportions, which was made worse by the fact that militia leaders were stealing foreign aid that was shipped from other nations.

The Canadian military was part of a UN humanitarian peacekeeping mission to ensure food and medical supplies got to desperate Somalis. Canada’s elite airborne regiment was deployed as part of the mission in December 1992, and within months would become involved in one of Canada’s ugliest moments in history.

2:41 20 million people in 4 countries facing starvation, famine: UN 20 million people in 4 countries facing starvation, famine: UN

In March 1993, a 16-year-old Somali boy was beaten and tortured to death after he was caught by soldiers sneaking into a military compound. Soldiers took photos posing with Shidane Arone after he had been brutalized for hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The same regiment would come under fire two years later, when homemade videos were released to the media which showed airborne commandos making racist remarks and taking part in a disturbing hazing ceremony.

To read more about the report mentioned in this episode, titled, Dishonoured Legacy: The Lessons of the Somalia Affair: Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Deployment of Canadian Forces to Somalia, follow this link.

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Scott Taylor, editor and publisher of Esprit de Corps magazine

Twitter: @EDC_Mag

Facebook: @EspritDeC

Instagram: @espritdecorps_magazne

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement