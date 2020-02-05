Suspended driver found in possession of fentanyl, meth during traffic stop: Cobourg police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the downtown area around 1:45 a.m.

Police say their investigation revealed the driver’s licence was suspended. Officers also allegedly found “small quantities” of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the man’s possession.

Randy Rae, 40, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, driving while suspended and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

4:25 “Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels “Keep It Close” Initiative meets opioid use in Cobourg at many levels

Story continues below advertisement