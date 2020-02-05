Menu

Crime

Suspended driver found in possession of fentanyl, meth during traffic stop: Cobourg police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 11:08 am
Cobourg police say officers found "small quantities" of drugs during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.
Cobourg police say officers found "small quantities" of drugs during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.

A Cambridge, Ont., man is facing drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Wednesday.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the downtown area around 1:45 a.m.

Police say their investigation revealed the driver’s licence was suspended. Officers also allegedly found “small quantities” of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the man’s possession.

Randy Rae, 40, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, driving while suspended and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He was released with a future court date in Cobourg.

