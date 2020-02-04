RCMP seek missing Duncan, B.C. man last seen in ‘dangerous waters’ of Cowichan River

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old Duncan man.

Ethan Sampson was last seen in the waters of the Cowichan River on Quamichan Road West Thursday, around 10:40 p.m.

“Due to the dangerous waters, The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Cowichan Search and Rescue (SAR) and North Cowichan Fire Department were all called to assist in locating Sampson,” said police in a media release.

Sampson is described as First Nations, five-foot-11 and between 120 and 150 pounds. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing rolled-up jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

