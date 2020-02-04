Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

RCMP seek missing Duncan, B.C. man last seen in ‘dangerous waters’ of Cowichan River

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 9:11 pm
Ethan Sampson has been missing since last Thursday night. .
Ethan Sampson has been missing since last Thursday night. . RCMP handout

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old Duncan man.

Ethan Sampson was last seen in the waters of the Cowichan River on Quamichan Road West Thursday, around 10:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seeking high-risk missing female

“Due to the dangerous waters, The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, Cowichan Search and Rescue (SAR) and North Cowichan Fire Department were all called to assist in locating Sampson,” said police in a media release.

Sampson is described as First Nations, five-foot-11 and between 120 and 150 pounds. He has a slender build and was last seen wearing rolled-up jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Crews searching for missing Sooke man, after bodies of two friends found
Crews searching for missing Sooke man, after bodies of two friends found
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMissingMissing Manethan sampsonethan sampson missingmissing duncan manmissing man cowichan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.