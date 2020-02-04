Driver rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot while in his semi truck

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old truck driver is fighting for his life after being shot at while sitting in his parked semi-tractor in an industrial area in Mayerthorpe, Alta.

RCMP said it happened at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 43 and 50 Street.

The driver of the truck, a man from Sangudo, was “parked and seated in his semi-tractor when an unknown suspect(s) shot at the semi-tractor and then fled,” RCMP said.

The 50-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remained in serious but stable condition, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Mayerthorpe RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact RCMP at (780) 786-2291.

Mayerthorpe is about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.