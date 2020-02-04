Hate crime investigators probing graffiti sprayed along Calgary thoroughfare

Send this page to someone via email

A series of what police are describing as concerning, anti-Semitic slurs spray-painted on a sound barrier wall in southeast Calgary, has police investigators looking into whether the graffiti was motivated by hate.

Police believe the graffiti was likely sprayed on the concrete wall on Deerfoot Trail near Mackenzie Boulevard S.E. overnight on Monday or early Tuesday morning. Several Tuesday morning commuters called police as they drove by the graffiti.

“Two of the messages are clearly anti-Semitic. Then we have the use of the swastika, which is concerning,” Senior Const. Craig Collins, with the hate crimes unit, told Global News.

“Both of those messages have a broader message which sends fear out into the community. Tweet This

“As a police service, we want to make sure we’re addressing those concerns and put in that extra layer of investigation.”

Crews were seen at the site painting over the words on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were seen painting over graffiti on a sound barrier wall in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Loren Andreae/Global News

Collins said the message is “serious” and police are asking anyone who saw the graffiti, or suspicious activity in the area between Monday night and Tuesday morning, to contact police. Investigators are also hoping to get their hands on any CCTV or dashcam footage that may help them narrow down the time the graffiti was painted and who is responsible.

“I don’t want to write this off as ‘just kids’ because I think the message is very clear there,” Collins said.

“It’s a cowardly act done by people that choose to put their message under cover of darkness or where people can’t see them, as opposed to coming forward and actually having a conversation with somebody.” Tweet This

Collins added the graffiti was meant to target a wide audience.

“They pick prominent areas, they put that offensive message on there and that tagger or that person is trying to get that message of hate out there and spread it across the community, which is why we take it seriously.”

This marks the second instance of hateful graffiti in the city this year, Collins said, adding that incidents were on the rise.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.