Guelph’s only fenced-in dog park already faces closure 5 months after opening

Guelph could be losing its only fenced-in, off-leash dog park just five months after it first opened in the city’s east end.

City councillors voted in favour of closing the area at Peter Misersky Park during a committee of the whole meeting at city hall on Monday.

The decision comes after city hall was inundated with complaints from nearby residents after the fenced-in area opened in September.

Several issues have been raised, including noise, dog waste being left behind and increased traffic in the area.

Plans to open two other fenced-in areas at Lee Street and Bristol Street parks were also cancelled during Monday’s meeting.

Members of council voted in favour of looking at other spots in the city that are not near residential areas. City staff are expected to report back during 2021 budget deliberations later this year.

The matter will be put to a final vote during a council meeting on Feb. 24.

Unless the majority of councillors are swayed during that meeting, the fenced-in area at Peter Misersky Park will be closed the next day, and the fences will be dismantled later this year.

