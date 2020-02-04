Menu

Politics

Guelph’s only fenced-in dog park already faces closure 5 months after opening

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:46 pm
The City of Guelph's first fenced-in dog park opened at Peter Misersky Park in September.
The City of Guelph's first fenced-in dog park opened at Peter Misersky Park in September. Matt Carty / Global News

Guelph could be losing its only fenced-in, off-leash dog park just five months after it first opened in the city’s east end.

City councillors voted in favour of closing the area at Peter Misersky Park during a committee of the whole meeting at city hall on Monday.

The decision comes after city hall was inundated with complaints from nearby residents after the fenced-in area opened in September.

Several issues have been raised, including noise, dog waste being left behind and increased traffic in the area.

Plans to open two other fenced-in areas at Lee Street and Bristol Street parks were also cancelled during Monday’s meeting.

Members of council voted in favour of looking at other spots in the city that are not near residential areas. City staff are expected to report back during 2021 budget deliberations later this year.

The matter will be put to a final vote during a council meeting on Feb. 24.

Unless the majority of councillors are swayed during that meeting, the fenced-in area at Peter Misersky Park will be closed the next day, and the fences will be dismantled later this year.

GuelphCity of GuelphGuelph city councilOff-Leash Dog ParkGuelph dog parkPeter Misersky Parkcommittee of the whole Guelphcommittee of the whole meetingcommittee of the whole votedog park plans cancelledfenced in dog park guelphleash free dog park Guelph
