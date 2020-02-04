Man charged after evacuation of St. Stephen, N.B., apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that caused more than a dozen tenants in an apartment building in St. Stephen, N.B., to be evacuated on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say just before 6 a.m., officers and the St. Stephen Fire Department responded to reports of a disturbance at the three-storey building on Schoodic Street.

It’s alleged that a man poured a flammable liquid in the hallway of the building before threatening to set it on fire.

READ MORE: Building in western N.B. evacuated after flammable liquid spill

The residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man from Back Bay, N.B., and that no one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Red Cross said on Saturday that in response to the evacuation they had arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.

5:52 Canadian Red Cross talks safety Canadian Red Cross talks safety

On Monday, the man appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with a count each of:

Uttering threats

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Mischief causing actual danger to life

He was sent for a five-day psychological evaluation and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.