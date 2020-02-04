Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after evacuation of St. Stephen, N.B., apartment building

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 3:22 pm
An emergency vehicle.
An emergency vehicle. Alexander Quon/Global News

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that caused more than a dozen tenants in an apartment building in St. Stephen, N.B., to be evacuated on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say just before 6 a.m., officers and the St. Stephen Fire Department responded to reports of a disturbance at the three-storey building on Schoodic Street.

It’s alleged that a man poured a flammable liquid in the hallway of the building before threatening to set it on fire.

READ MORE: Building in western N.B. evacuated after flammable liquid spill

The residents were evacuated from the building as a precaution.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man from Back Bay, N.B., and that no one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Red Cross said on Saturday that in response to the evacuation they had arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.

Canadian Red Cross talks safety
Canadian Red Cross talks safety

On Monday, the man appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with a count each of:

  • Uttering threats
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Mischief causing actual danger to life

He was sent for a five-day psychological evaluation and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFireNew Brunswick RCMPCanadian Red CrossNew Brunswick CrimeSt. StephenSchoodic StreetSt. Stephen Fire Department
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.