Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Building in western N.B. evacuated after flammable liquid spill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 4:43 pm
Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.
Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children. File / Global News

More than a dozen tenants were forced to flee an apartment building in western New Brunswick after someone poured a flammable liquid inside and threatened to set it on fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the three-storey building on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen was evacuated around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

No one was injured.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 2 drivers with stunting

Police later apprehended a suspect.

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children.

Electricity to the building was disconnected for safety reasons and tenants were told it could be several days before they will be allowed to return home.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Red CrossCanadian Red CrossspillSt. Stephenflammable liquid spillliquid spillSchoodic Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.