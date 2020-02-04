Pointe-Claire calls on artists to help revamp old water pump station

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Pointe-Claire is calling on local artists to help beautify an old water pump station along Lakeshore Drive.

The Pointe-Claire public art committee is fielding proposals for a permanent mural to be painted on the walls of the pyramid-shaped building.

“We all agree it’s probably the ugliest building in the village,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said.

Belvedere says the building has been a long-standing eyesore on the waterfront of Lake Saint-Louis.

The project hopes to blend the water pump station into the waterfront landscape with a water-inspired mural on all four walls of the building.

The project to improve the look of the pumping station, which has been in place since 1969, is open to professional artists, collectives and organizations.

Candidates will have until March 8 to submit their drafts.

The chosen project will be announced in June, with the official inauguration set for September.

A budget of $25,000 will be given to make the water-themed art piece come to life.

“It sticks out like a sore thumb,” convenience store owner Alain Abi-Nader said.

Abi-Nader is welcoming the mural project with open arms.

For 25 years, the convenience store owner has been in view of the utility building and says a change of scenery is needed.

“The esthetics were forgotten about it so whenever they built it, it was made very useful but not very pretty,” Abi-Nader said.

Both the city and Abi-Nader agree that giving a facelift to the building with a brand-new mural could liven it up.

“We want to do something to make people come down and see it. It will be attractive that will complement the water and the village,” Belvedere said.

Abi-Nader added: “I think it would be a great attraction. People will come see the murals; it could be an extra attraction for people to come to this area.”

Belvedere said the art piece that is presently on the building will be taken down and moved to a new location.

Interested candidates can find out how to submit their proposals on the city website.